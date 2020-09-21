Kaleb McGary has an MCL sprain

Getty Images

Sunday was a rough day on the injury front around the NFL, but one player who hurt his knee appears to have avoided a major injury.

Falcons right tackle Kaleb McGary left with the Falcons up in the first half of a game they’d eventually lose 40-39 to the Cowboys. He did not return to action, but may not be out for long.

According to multiple reports, an MRI showed that McGary suffered an MCL sprain. He is expected to miss the team’s Week Three game against the Bears, but is not expected to be out beyond that point.

Matt Gono took over for McGary on Sunday and should be there against the Bears as well.