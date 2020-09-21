Kyler Murray: It’s a blessing to be able to move fast

Getty Images

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray posted 544 rushing yards during his rookie season, but it looks like he’ll be pushing past that total well before the 2020 season comes to an end.

Murray has posted 158 yards on the ground through the first two weeks of the regular season and he’s showing a willingness to run that goes beyond what he displayed in 2019. Murray ran eight times for 67 yards in Sunday’s 30-15 win over Washington and scored on runs of 14 and 21 yards.

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said “that was a part of his game he was feeling out” as a rookie and it’s one that Murray sounds quite comfortable with at this point.

“It’s an extension of the run game, and really our offense in general,” Murray said, via the team’s website. “When I can break the pocket or read, and score, that’s the dynamic we have in this offense because I’m able to move. It’s a blessing to be able to move fast.”

The Cardinals posted 438 yards overall on Sunday, but Murray said the team “left a lot out there” over the course of the afternoon. Should they find a way to pick that up, the Cardinals will be in the thick of the NFC playoff race this year.