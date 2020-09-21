Lions hoping Kenny Golladay returns this week

Getty Images

The Lions can use all the help they can get at the moment, and it appears they’re closer to having their top receiver on the field.

Via Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Lions anticipate having Kenny Golladay on the field in Week Three against the Cardinals.

Golladay has missed the last two games because of a hamstring injury, part of a rash of injuries there. Left guard Joe Dahl suffered a groin injury last week, and three defensive starters were hurt in yesterday’s loss to the Packers — defensive tackle Nick Williams and cornerbacks Desmond Trufant and Justin Coleman.

Golladay led the league with 11 touchdown receptions last year, and is in the final year of his contract.