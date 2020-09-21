Malik Hooker tore his Achilles on Sunday

Getty Images

Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner said that the team’s defensive performance against the Vikings was just a taste of what’s to come this season.

Future bites are going to be taken without safety Malik Hooker. Per multiple reports, Hooker has been diagnosed with a torn Achilles that will keep him out for the rest of the year.

Hooker had two tackles before getting hurt on Sunday and he had five tackles in the season opener. The 2017 first-round pick is in the final year of his contract as the Colts opted not to exercise their option for the 2021 season.

Kenny Moore, Tavon Wilson, George Odum and third-round pick Julian Blackmon are still on hand at safety in Indianapolis.