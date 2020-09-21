Matt Nagy says Bears are “just OK right now”

Getty Images

There are 10 2-0 teams ahead of Monday night’s game between the Saints and Raiders, including the Chicago Bears.

The Bears followed up their Week One comeback against the Lions by holding on to beat the Giants 17-13 after taking a 17-0 lead into the half. Their four possessions in the second half ended with two interceptions, a missed field goal and a punt, which left the door open for the Saquon Barkley-less Giants to try for a win.

New York’s effort fell short, but the fact that the game was up for grabs is one of the reasons why Bears head coach Matt Nagy wasn’t in total celebration mood after the win gave the Bears their first 2-0 record since 2013.

“I would say we’re just OK right now,” Nagy said, via Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times. “I think we expect a little better. . . . I don’t want to take away from the fact that we’re 2-0 right now. We are 2-0, but what’s great about that is we know, in a lot of areas, we can get a lot better.”

A trip to Atlanta to face an 0-2 Falcons that wasn’t able to hold off a comeback by their NFC East opponent is on deck for the Bears. Given the opposition, another win may not blow anyone’s socks off but it certainly beats the alternative.