Matt Patricia: It’s not good enough and we’re trying to do better

USA Today

When Matt Patricia was hired as coach of the Lions, they were coming off a 9-7 season that was deemed not good enough, getting Patricia’s predecessor, Jim Caldwell, fired.

With Patricia now 0-2 in his third season, the Lions are 9-24-1 with Patricia. If nine wins in one season wasn’t good enough for Caldwell, is nine wins in three seasons good enough for Patricia? Patricia acknowledges it isn’t.

“You play a game like this today, it’s a bad game, it’s not good enough and we’re trying to do better,” Patricia said, via MLive.com. “I think our scheme has been really multiple. We’ve tried to just do the best we could to fit the guys that we have to play at a high level, and certainly there’s a lot of teaching and technique and fundamental work that’s involved in that. In the end, we just obviously — it’s obviously got to improve.”

Still, Patricia says he has the players he needs to make the team good enough.

“I have all the confidence in the world in these guys,” Patricia said. “We just got to stop doing things that hurt our team and hurt us and just try to make sure we’re trying to execute at a high level.”

Patricia might not have much time left to right the ship.