NFL begins fining coaches for disregarding mask policy

Posted by Mike Florio on September 21, 2020, 9:46 PM EDT
Getty Images

Last Monday, the NFL issued its warning. The league has taken action.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, three coaches were fined $100,000 each for failing to properly wear masks: 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, Broncos coach Vic Fangio, and Seahawks coach Pete Carroll. Their respective teams were fined $250,000 each.

Those were hardly the only three coaches who failed to properly wear masks on Sunday.

The league doesn’t want coaches to view the fines as the cost of doing business, with a willingness to pay the fines and move on. Six-figure fines will get their attention. For a second offense, it’s likely the price will go up.

During Monday night’s game in Las Vegas, neither Saints coach Sean Payton nor Raiders coach Jon Gruden are covering their mouths or noses. They likely will be fined, too.

18 responses to “NFL begins fining coaches for disregarding mask policy

  3. I believe the public in general should be wearing masks in certain situations. However, letting the players go without masks and forcing the coaches to wear them on the same sideline is just stupid.

  5. Even six figures won’t hurt coaches. Immediate ejection from games will light a fire under their butts, but that would never happen.

  6. I find this hilarious…you keep people isolated, you get tested every day, you play in empty stadiums…but you need to wear a mask. And if you don’t, we fine you and the club.

    NFL is dying in front of our eyes…following the death of common sense.

  8. They get tested every day, sure, but that doesn’t guarantee they haven’t been exposed. The NFL is not in a bubble. Getting COVID and exposing to your team could cost a whole lot more than 100k.

  11. Second violation is twice the fine & one game suspension. Third, loss of 3rd rnd draft pick along with two game suspension & double fine again. After that, banned for life.

  12. Virtue signaling at it’s finest. Because someone made the rule that players don’t have to wear masks then somehow they are magically fine not to wear them. But because someone also made a rule that coaches have to wear masks then they are evil and putting us all in danger for not wearing them properly. Just look at the officials who take off their masks to talk to each other. That’s the time you should wear them. Yet they need them off to do their jobs, just like the coaches. Just a bunch of people looking to blame someone for not living up to their standards and rules.

  14. The behavior of these coaches is simply a reflection of the behavior of the general public, which is why this country leads the world in deaths from this virus and will continue to do so.

  18. doggz109 says:
    September 21, 2020 at 10:07 pm
    100k fine for forgetting to put it back up a few times after calling a play? Ridiculous.
    ____________

    I didn’t watch the Broncos or 49ers games, but Carroll wore his gaiter around his neck most of the game. Total disregard for the mask policy. At least Gruden and Payton were moving it back up after calling plays. tonight.

