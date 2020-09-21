NFL didn’t tell teams about it plan to focus on “clear and obvious” fouls

One of this week’s Sunday Splash! reports came from NFL Media, courtesy of NFL senior V.P. of officiating training and development Walt Anderson.

Anderson explained that officials entered the season with a focus on calling only “clear and obvious” fouls.

“When we were preparing, certainly going in, we had a theme of ‘clear and obvious’ and we wanted that to continue throughout the year,” Anderson told the league’s in-house TV/digital conglomerate. “We had to address clear and obvious. You can’t miss clear and obvious and it starts with that. Going forward we don’t want all of a sudden to start calling the ticky tack stuff. We want things that are clear.”

It’s good. It’s encouraging. It’s something that many have wanted the league to do for years.

But it’s also troubling, in one specific way. Per multiple sources, the league didn’t tell its teams about the new focus on “clear and obvious” fouls before the season began.

It seems to be precisely the kind of thing that teams would and should know about. Every year, the league takes great pain to explain all new rules and points of emphasis to the 32 franchises. It’s information that coaching staffs incorporate into their strategizing, planning, and teaching during training camp.

The teams should have had the benefit of this new focus when preparing for the season. It’s surprising, given the apparent effort to keep the new directive under wraps, that it was so openly disclosed now.

It’s possible that the league decided to own up to the new focus based on complaints received regarding calls not made in Week One, especially when it comes to holding penalties. Regardless, the NFL has now made it known to all that the officials will focus on calling only “clear and obvious” fouls.

The next question becomes whether the pendulum will quietly move in the other direction if the NFL decides that too many teams are trying to exploit the suggestion to toss flags more sparingly. If it happens, there’s a chance that the teams will find out about it only after the new approach already has been implemented.

15 responses to “NFL didn’t tell teams about it plan to focus on “clear and obvious” fouls

  1. Why should they tell the teams? So they can prepare by seeing what they can get away with? I am sorry, I do not see the relevance or the need for the teams to know. Play fundamental football, and there are no issues.

  4. There was a pretty clear and obvious hold on Jon Bostic when Kyler Murray ran by him all the way to the end zone in the 4th Qtr of that game. The Washington Team wasn’t going to win anyhow, but there sure was a big time hold clear for all of America to see, or Bostic would have been right in position to stop Murray. Watch the replay, it’s blatant.

  5. Like the head to head contact that put Sammy Watkins in concussion protocol? Didn’t get called because a 6’4” man who can’t walk evidently isn’t obvious

  6. The Eagles punted the ball in the 2nd quarter, the punter was BLASTED without the guy even coming close to touching the ball…..no flag….on a 4th and 2

    With no fan distractions, NFL officials are proving to be as inept as every other season

  7. Watched 3 games yesterday and what was clear and obvious to me is that false starts weren’t called in several instances. If there is one penalty that is clear and obvious, it’s a false start. No excuse for the inconsistency on this. They need to do better.

  9. Shouldn’t the plan ALWAYS have been to concentrate on clear and obvious fouls? Is there ever a time you’d decide to just let those go in favor of unclear and not obvious fouls?

  11. Clowney lining up offsides at the end of the Jags game should’ve been clear and obvious to the blind zebras

  12. The next question becomes whether the pendulum will quietly move in the other direction if the NFL decides that too many teams are trying to exploit the suggestion to toss flags more sparingly.

    ——————-

    This is EXACTLY why you don’t tell the teams.

  13. The two phantom pass interference calls and the offsides non-call were certainly not clear in obvious. They were downright horrible officiating.
    Nice job, refs.

  14. The NFL screwed up, big time.

    Teams have the right to know what will and won’t be called. Giving them that information won’t “allow them to cheat”. It will create a level playing field where everyone knows what to expect.

    Withholding that information give the advantage to the teams that do tend to cheat. It allows them to get away with things that some teams wouldn’t even attempt, fearing they would get called.

