Packers become fourth team with more than 80 points, 1,000 yards in two games

Posted by Mike Florio on September 21, 2020, 8:31 PM EDT
The Packers, as explained by running back Aaron Jones after Sunday’s 42-21 win over the Lions, “definitely” have improved in their second year working with coach Matt LaFleur’s offense. The numbers support it.

The Packers have become, according to the NFL, only the fourth team in NFL history to score more than 80 points and generate more than 1,000 yards in the first two games of a season.

The Packers, with 85 points and 1,010 yards, join the 2019 Ravens, the 1998 49ers, and the 1991 Bills.

The nation will get a closer look at Green Bay’s offense when they visit the Saints on NBC’s Sunday Nighty Football. If the Packers can topple the Saints to move to 3-0, Green Bay needs to be taken very se

  1. Thrilled at the way the Packers kicked off the 2020 season, but let’s be honest, the quality of the opponents hasn’t been all that formidable.
    Still, they’re a pair of divisional wins and you can only beat who’s on your schedule.

    LaFleur’s offense has finally been fully implemented and run the way it should be.
    Aaron Rodgers has embraced it completely and all the handwringing about tension and audibles was proven to be the nonsense it always was.
    The scary thing is the Packers have left numerous plays on the field, with another 6 drops by their TEs and Wideouts on Sunday, (Drive Killers) these young pass catchers still need to focus more.

    And this team still has a tremendous hole in their run defense.
    As an opposing OC, I would make GB prove they’re capable of stopping my ground game until I would even challenge them downfield.
    Things are going to change as the schedule gets tougher, hopefully this team will change and improve even more.

    Nobody wins anything in September, but with a slight edge over the Bears and basically a 3 game lead over both the Lions and Vikings, the Packers start is as good as it gets.
    On to New Orleans.

  2. None of those other 3 teams won the super bowl. All the Packers have done is tied the Bears for 1st place in the division after 2 games.

