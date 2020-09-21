Packers become fourth team with more than 80 points, 1,000 yards in two games

Getty Images

The Packers, as explained by running back Aaron Jones after Sunday’s 42-21 win over the Lions, “definitely” have improved in their second year working with coach Matt LaFleur’s offense. The numbers support it.

The Packers have become, according to the NFL, only the fourth team in NFL history to score more than 80 points and generate more than 1,000 yards in the first two games of a season.

The Packers, with 85 points and 1,010 yards, join the 2019 Ravens, the 1998 49ers, and the 1991 Bills.

The nation will get a closer look at Green Bay’s offense when they visit the Saints on NBC’s Sunday Nighty Football. If the Packers can topple the Saints to move to 3-0, Green Bay needs to be taken very se