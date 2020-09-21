Raiders open second half with Darren Waller touchdown to take first lead

USA TODAY Sports

How about those Raiders?

While the Saints — and everyone else — was getting ready to bury them late in the first half, the Raiders have rallied to score 17 consecutive points in the last 6:47 of time game. They now lead 24-17.

The Raiders closed the first half with a field goal on the final play of the second quarter, taking advantage of a Drew Brees interception. They opened the second half with a nine-play, 75-yard drive with Derek Carr hitting tight end Darren Waller for a 1-yard touchdown on fourth down.

Waller has eight catches for 69 yards. Nine other players have receptions from Carr, who is 21-of-28 for 223 yards and three touchdowns.

Carr also has touchdown passes to fullback Alec Ingold and receiver Zay Jones.