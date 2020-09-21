Raiders tie Saints 17-17 with 10 points in final 1:44 of first half

USA TODAY Sports

The Saints have not missed star receiver Michael Thomas so far tonight. Or have they?

Drew Brees‘ nine completions have gone to five different receivers, and Alvin Kamara has 11 touches for 83 yards and a touchdown.

The Saints could have led at halftime but got greedy. Brees’ pass intended for Deonte Harris was intercepted by Nicholas Morrow and returned 6 yards to the New Orleans 40 with 48 seconds remaining in the half.

The Raiders reached the New Orleans 9-yard line before settling for a 28-yard Daniel Carlson field goal on the final play of the half. During the eight-play drive, Carr scrambled for a 3-yard gain. He was hit with an elbow to the head by David Onyemata, but officials missed the foul.

The Raiders fell behind 10-0 and 17-7 but have rallied back with 10 points in the final two minutes of the half to forge a 17-17 tie at halftime. They got a 15-yard touchdown on a pass from Carr to Zay Jones with 1:44 remaining in the second quarter.

Carr also threw a 3-yard touchdown to fullback Alec Ingold, the first touchdown for the home team in Allegiant Stadium. He has used nine different receivers in going 17-of-23 for 177 yards and two touchdowns.

The Saints scored on a 31-yard Wil Lutz field goal, a 1-yard Kamara run and a 6-yard pass from Brees to tight end Jared Cook. Brees is 9-of-18 for 136 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

The Raiders began the night without their top two right tackles in Trent Brown (calf) or Sam Young (groin). They lost left guard Richie Incognito to an Achilles in the first half. Rookie John Simpson replaced Incognito, who is questionable to return.