Report: Complications from pregame injection forced Tyrod Taylor out

Getty Images

Monday brought more details about why the Chargers made a last-minute switch to Justin Herbert at quarterback for Sunday’s game against the Chiefs.

Tyrod Taylor was set to start for the second straight week, but got taken to the hospital after experiencing chest pains before the game. NFL Media reports that those chest pains were caused by a bad reaction to a painkilling injection before the game.

A rib injury was the reason why Taylor was getting the injection. He was listed on Friday’s injury report as a full participant with the rib injury and was reportedly set to play with a flak jacket to protect the area.

It’s not the first time that such an injection has caused a player to miss a game. Hall of Famer Jerome Bettis missed a Steelers playoff win over the Ravens in January 2002 after complications caused by an injection to address a groin injury.