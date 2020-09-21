Report: Courtland Sutton out for season

Getty Images

The ugly injury news in Denver keeps getting uglier.

Broncos receiver Courtland Sutton is out for the season with torn knee ligaments, Mike Klis of 9 News in Denver reports.

A second-round draft pick in 2018, Sutton has shown a lot of promise, catching 72 passes for 1,112 yards last season despite playing in less-than-ideal conditions in the Broncos’ offense. Now the Broncos will have to hope Sutton comes back at full speed in 2021.

The Broncos have been devastated with injuries already in this short season. Quarterback Drew Lock is out with a shoulder injury suffered on Sunday, and linebacker Von Miller, running back Phillip Lindsay and cornerback A.J. Bouye are also out.