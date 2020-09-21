Report: Significant knee injury feared for Courtland Sutton

Posted by Josh Alper on September 21, 2020, 11:37 AM EDT
Quarterback Drew Lock may not be the only Broncos offensive starter out of action in the coming weeks.

Wide receiver Courtland Sutton made his 2020 debut against the Steelers on Sunday after missing the opener with a shoulder injury, but he was limited to 31 snaps due to a knee injury.

Mike Klis of KUSA reports that the concern is that Sutton’s injury is a significant one. He is going for an MRI on Monday for a better understanding of the injury and how long it might keep him out of action.

The Broncos saw Lock exit Sunday’s game with a right shoulder injury and the early word is that he’ll miss multiple weeks. He’s also going for tests on Monday.

Linebacker Von Miller, running back Phillip Lindsay and cornerback A.J. Bouye are also out for a Broncos team that could use some good news from Monday’s medical appointments.

5 responses to “Report: Significant knee injury feared for Courtland Sutton

  1. Broncos, jets, Vikings all in for Trevor. Some may say broncos have Lock but elway is probably sick of lock getting hurt and can’t resist a 6’6” Lawrence.

  4. Hmmmm in 2011, the lockout year, injuries were up 30% due to lack of preseason activities. It would be interesting to see a story that shows if 2020 is trending in that same direction, higher than that direction, or below that direction. Seems like a lot of ACLs, Achilles, hamstrings, and groins have been injured in just 2 weeks of 2020.

  5. I knew the Broncos were headed towards a top 10 draft pick when it was 1st and Goal at the Steelers 4 yard line. OC Pat Shurmur attempted to out think the room and throw on first down with a backup QB and a bad pass blocking OL. They lost 4 yards on the play, ran 2 more bad plays, and ended up with a field goal. Why not pound the rock with Gordon, who was running somewhat effectively against that stout Steelers DL? A TD at that point in the game would’ve put pressure on Pittsburgh since the Denver D was playing really well. Oh well, another 2020 disappointment.

