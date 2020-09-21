Russell Wilson played with a heavy heart after learning of James White’s parents

Getty Images

Patriots running back James White didn’t play against the Seahawks on Sunday after learning that his father had died and his mother had been critically injured in a car accident. That affected Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

Wilson and White played together at Wisconsin, and Wilson told Michelle Tafoya on NBC after the game that he was grieving for his former teammate.

“My heart’s heavy because one of my teammates, James White from Wisconsin, one of the nicest guys, teammates, one of the hardest workers, one of the best people I know, had a tough one,” Wilson said. “My heart’s been heavy all day thinking about him. Obviously the game was the game. This year has been a tough year as a whole, people are going through so much. James, I’m praying for you, man.”

As teammates in 2011, Wilson and White won the 2011 Big Ten title.