Seahawks confirm Bruce Irvin, Marquise Blair out for year with ACL tears

The Seahawks lost two key defensive players for the season to knee injuries in Sunday night’s 35-30 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Head coach Pete Carroll confirmed on Monday that linebacker Bruce Irvin and safety/nickelback Marquise Blair both suffered torn ACLs and will need surgeries that will end their seasons.

“Really a big blow,” Carroll said. “I know a lot of teams lost players this weekend. We certainly felt it with both of those guys. Both those guys have a lot to offer your team in their attitude and approach and style of play. And so it will be difficult to replace those guys.”

Blair was injured when linebacker K.J. Wright hit his knee as he finished off a tackle of running back Sony Michel late in the second quarter. Meanwhile, Irvin’s knee gave out as he tried to pass rush against tackle Mike Onwenu in the fourth quarter.

Blair had been serving as Seattle’s nickel cornerback and the primary backup at safety for Seattle. After Quandre Diggs‘ ejection for a personal foul, Blair had moved to free safety before the injury knocked him from the game. Ugo Amadi replaced Blair at nickel will likely draw the duty moving forward as well.

For Irvin, rookie Alton Robinson is set to be active for the first time this weekend against the Dallas Cowboys as the team tries to find a pass rush without one of its top rushers.

“We’ll let you know more about how we deal with those. The replacements in that later in the week,” Carroll said.

“We’re gonna miss those guys and feel terrible for them,” Carroll said. “One guy at the start of his career. Another that has been through a lot of stuff in Bruce coming back around to us. Was really great to have him back.”

Carroll also said wide receiver Phillip Dorsett, who has been inactive the first two weeks due to an ongoing foot injury, will not play against the Cowboys either and the team is going to “give him a break” to get his foot to recover.