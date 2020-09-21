Texans sign Dwayne Harris, Devin Smith to practice squad

Getty Images

The Texans signed two former Cowboys receivers to their practice squad Monday, the team announced.

Devin Smith and Dwayne Harris now are in Houston.

The Jets made Smith a second-round choice in 2015. He played 14 games with three starts in two seasons with the Jets.

Smith, 28, played four games with the Cowboys last season, making two starts. He has 15 career catches for 248 yards and two touchdowns.

The Cowboys made Harris a sixth-round choice in 2011. Harris, 33, played four seasons for the Cowboys, three for the Giants and two for the Raiders.

He has returned four punts for touchdowns and one kickoff for a score. Harris also has 77 career catches for 874 yards and eight touchdowns.

The Texans cut rookie receiver/kick returner Tyler Simmons from the practice squad.

The team has scheduled a workouts with former Cardinals defensive tackle Miles Brown, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.