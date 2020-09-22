Blake Bortles visiting Broncos

Getty Images

The Broncos are in need of a backup quarterback, and Blake Bortles may be their man.

Bortles is visiting the Broncos today, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

With starting quarterback Drew Lock out with a shoulder injury, the Broncos’ only other quarterback is Jeff Driskel. They’re sure to add at least one quarterback to their active roster in case Driskel gets hurt on Sunday against the Buccaneers.

Bortles was the third overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft and spent five years with the Jaguars. He spent last year backing up Jared Goff with the Rams. He’s been a free agent throughout this year.