Brandon Linder remains out at Jaguars practice

Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said Monday that the team got good news about center Brandon Linder‘s knee injury, but his availability for Thursday’s game against the Dolphins remains very much up in the air.

Linder was listed as a non-participant in practice for the second straight day. Marrone called him day-to-day on Monday and a failure to work on Wednesday would likely be a sign that he won’t be playing this week.

Tyler Shatley replaced Linder in last Sunday’s 33-30 loss to the Titans.

Safety Brandon Watson (illness) was also listed as a non-participant for the second straight day. Wide receiver DJ Chark (chest) and tight end Tyler Davis (knee) were listed as limited for the second straight day while kicker Josh Lambo (left hip) was added to the report on Tuesday.