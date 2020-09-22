Broncos intend to sign Blake Bortles

Getty Images

It looks like quarterback Blake Bortles will be doing more than just visiting with the Broncos this week.

Word on Tuesday morning was that Bortles was scheduled to visit with the team, but it seems that’s just a formality before signing with the club. According to multiple reports, the Broncos intend to add Bortles to the active roster once he goes through COVID-19 testing over the next few days.

Assuming all goes well with the testing, Bortles would be able to join the team on Friday and that would leave him eligible to be in uniform against the Buccaneers this Sunday.

Jeff Driskel is set to start with Drew Lock out for multiple weeks with a shoulder injury. Brett Rypien is on the practice squad and is the only other quarterback currently on hand in Denver.

Bortles spent last season as a backup with the Rams. The 2014 first-round pick spent most of his first five seasons as the starter in Jacksonville.