Cam Newton: Answers we need at receiver are in the locker room

Posted by Josh Alper on September 22, 2020, 11:09 AM EDT
Getty Images

The Patriots changed quarterbacks this offseason, but one of the ongoing conversations about their offense remains the same.

Recent years were spent discussing whether the team had enough talent at wide receiver to support Tom Brady and some are asking the same questions about Cam Newton‘s teammates. Newton fielded that question on WEEI and showed support for the players on hand while revealing the nicknames he’s come up with for the group.

“Man, I’ll say this, the answers are in that locker room. Simple and plain,” Newton said. “We got Little Butt, Doughboy, Highway 11 and MyGerms. We good to go. Let me rewind that. We have Damiere Byrd, N’Keal Harry, Julian Edelman and Jakobi Meyers.”

Harry got 11 passes thrown his way in the second half of last Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks and Edelman saw 10 come his way. They combined to make 14 catches for 230 yards, which is the kind of production that would make the receiving corps less of a talking point as the season unfolds.

Permalink 12 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

12 responses to “Cam Newton: Answers we need at receiver are in the locker room

  1. Julian Edelman took a beating Sunday. N’Keal Harry ran routes that sandwiched him between two and three defenders….and may well have been concussed.

    Depth and talent at Tight End, WR & slot is thin.

  4. Give Cam some credit here. Hes balling his butt off. We all know about Bradys longevity and accomplishments. If he only attended off season workouts the last two years.

  5. Seattle game at the end: poor clock management w 29 seconds to go.
    Final play, no option or receiver. a spread formation would have opened things for a receiver or better run route.

  7. Byrd really stepped up. JE went long a couple of times and nh had the hands when needed. This game eased the concerns from the run offense of game 1.

  8. Newton was on the money on most throws. Plus he’s big enough to step out of arm tackle sacks. So far, he’s an upgrade over Brady. The pass rush was decent and not for it being Russell Wilson, may have had a few more sacks. Even coverage was decent except on 2 TDs. Face it, NE looks pretty good.

  9. Never count out a Dynasty……….They will adapt…. Got best head coach in NFL history and they have a good defense which was number one last year. Lost so,e pieces but drafted well. Once the rookies catch up to speed they will have a great secondary and back seven. September has always been like preseason for Belichick. lets see how they play October thru December. I guarantee they be very COMPETITIVE

  12. The receivers growth was delayed due to poor QB play in recent years. Now QB play seems to have improved and you are seeing these receivers come along.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.