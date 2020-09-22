Cam Newton says contract “literally the last of my worries”

Getty Images

The $1.05 million salary that Patriots quarterback Cam Newton is making this year ranks below many backups around the league, but that disparity isn’t something causing Newton any stress right now.

Newton was asked about his contract, which has a maximum value of $7.5 million with incentives, during a Tuesday appearance on WEEI. Newton noted that he’s made a lot of money over the course of his career already and that it is “not about money, it’s about respect” for him at the moment.

“You must understand, that is literally the last of my worries and if we had to put an analogy in it, that is under so much work at my desk that I am not really too much focused on it,” Newton said. “I do admire and love the culture of the Patriots. It’s been a place for me that has been therapeutic. This is a place that has been rather challenging for my growth and is making me better. And also, it has been a place that has given me everything for my needs at this particular time in my life. Through it all, I am going to let the cards shuffle the way they shuffle and do the things that I can control.”

Newton can control how he plays on the field and said “everything else will take care of itself” if he does what he’s supposed to do on the field. The Patriots would likely be interested in a longer stay if Newton continues to play well and they have the ability to use the franchise tag if things break that way come the offseason.