Cardinals will have 750 friends and family at Sunday’s game

Getty Images

The Cardinals have received approval from local and state authorities to have a “small controlled group” of spectators at Sunday’s game, Katherine Fitzgerald of the Arizona Republic reports.

The group is limited to 750 immediate family or close friends of the players, coaches and staff.

It will serve as a dress rehearsal of sorts in case fans are allowed to attend games later in the season. Dr. Cara Christ, the director of the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS), said in a letter to the team Monday that “this can be an important next step for fans safely returning to in-person viewing.”

The group of family and friends will allow stadium staff time to test “the implementation of health and safety protocols” around State Farm Stadium.

The Cardinals’ next home game after Sunday is Oct. 25 against Seattle.

Arizona currently is in the “moderate” category for COVID transmission, with Christ recommending that fans not return until Arizona is in the “minimal” category, per Fitzgerald.