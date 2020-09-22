Colts put Parris Campbell, Malik Hooker on IR

Getty Images

Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell avoided a torn ACL in last Sunday’s game, but he won’t avoid a stay on the injured reserve list.

The Colts announced that Campbell has been placed on injured reserve Tuesday. The wideout is dealing with a PCL injury in his knee and will miss at least three weeks while recovering.

Safety Malik Hooker was also placed on injured reserve Tuesday. He tore his Achilles, so his eligibility to return during the 2019 season isn’t something to monitor.

The Colts promoted safety Ibraheim Campbell and cornerback Tremon Smith to the active roster to fill the open spots.

Campbell has played in 53 career games, including seven outings with the Packers last season. He had 14 tackles and a forced fumble in those appearances.

Smith also played in seven games for the Packers last year. He only played on special teams and saw time as both a punt and kickoff returner.