Cowboys drew 21,708 to Sunday’s game

Getty Images

Owner Jerry Jones was secretive about how many fans the Cowboys would have at their home opener. It’s possible the Cowboys didn’t know what to expect.

They ended up with an announced attendance of 21,708. (It’s possible not all of them hung around to see the Cowboys’ comeback after a rough start for the home team.)

“That real sound coming from those fans out there was very distinctive,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday. “We had had the piped in sound when we played (at the Rams) last weekend, and there is no question that the enthusiasm of the crowd was a part of just the overall scene. Now, I know there are stats that say, well, crowd noise wins 50 percent of the time or doesn’t. We’ve got all those kinds of things. It was real. It helped, made a big difference, and the most important thing is it just felt like old times out there with that crowd.”

It was the smallest crowd ever for a Cowboys game at AT&T Stadium but the largest in the league after two weeks. The Cowboys haven’t had a smaller crowd since Nov. 3, 1963, when 18,838 showed up for a game against Washington in the Cotton Bowl.

The Cowboys averaged 90,929 at home last season.