Cowboys drew 21,708 to Sunday’s game

Owner Jerry Jones was secretive about how many fans the Cowboys would have at their home opener. It’s possible the Cowboys didn’t know what to expect.

They ended up with an announced attendance of 21,708. (It’s possible not all of them hung around to see the Cowboys’ comeback after a rough start for the home team.)

“That real sound coming from those fans out there was very distinctive,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday. “We had had the piped in sound when we played (at the Rams) last weekend, and there is no question that the enthusiasm of the crowd was a part of just the overall scene. Now, I know there are stats that say, well, crowd noise wins 50 percent of the time or doesn’t. We’ve got all those kinds of things. It was real. It helped, made a big difference, and the most important thing is it just felt like old times out there with that crowd.”

It was the smallest crowd ever for a Cowboys game at AT&T Stadium but the largest in the league after two weeks. The Cowboys haven’t had a smaller crowd since Nov. 3, 1963, when 18,838 showed up for a game against Washington in the Cotton Bowl.

The Cowboys averaged 90,929 at home last season.

  2. I can’t wait to see how many cases of COVID-19 come as a result of this stunt by these covidiots. I consistently saw large crowds clumped together in the stands with no masks on.

    I’ve been to plenty of NFL games and have seen a lack of proper hand hygiene/respiratory etiquette. This is going to be what sinks the season a few weeks in. Least my Hawks don’t have to go down there next week and play in front these “fans.” I just really wish Texas would secede from the nation already. We could then consider games against teams in Texas to be international games!

  3. Congrats to those true fans who were at the game vs ATL, you made more noise than when there is normally 90 thousand plus.
    That’s one thing i will never understand about Cowboy fans at home games, they are usually not that loud compared to other crowds around the league that have lesser fans in the stadium, you figure with 90 thousand plus that the roof would come crashing down.

  4. Is there any value in saying it’s the smallest crowd since ’63? I mean, it’s not as if only 21k wanted to watch the team. This is a pandemic imposed max capacity.

  7. nahnken says:
    September 22, 2020 at 3:36 pm

    I just really wish Texas would secede from the nation already. We could then consider games against teams in Texas to be international games!

    —-

    Texas has their own power grid, their own monetary system in the State Constitution, and a large number of ranches / meat and dairy producers / financial institutions / colleges.

    Sounds like they’d be better off without YOU !

    Probably Zero…and stop the panic

