David DeCastro to return to work for Steelers

The Steelers could be getting another significant part of their offense back on the field this week.

Via Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said right guard David DeCastro would participate in practice this week.

He’s missed the first two games, and hasn’t practiced since the middle of training camp because of a knee issue.

The Steelers started Stefen Wisniewski in his spot in the opener, and he promptly went on IR with a pectoral injury. Rookie Kevin Dotson started there last week, so getting DeCastro back will be a boost for Sunday’s game against the Texans.