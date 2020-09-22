Devonta Freeman gets up to $3 million this year with the Giants

Getty Images

Running back Devonta Freeman is back in the NFL. And he’s has a chance to make some decent money over the balance of the season.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the former Falcons workhorse will make up to $3 million this year with the Giants.

Atlanta cut Freeman during the offseason. He drew interest from teams like Seattle and Jacksonville, but no contracts were offered. The inevitable injury bug at the tailback position finally has created an opportunity.

Freeman rushed for 656 yards in 14 games last year for Atlanta, along with 410 receiving yards. He’ll play up to 14 games for the Giants in place of Saquon Barkley, who’s out for the year with a torn ACL.

Joining Freeman on the depth chart are Dion Lewis and Wayne Gallman.