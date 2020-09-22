Drew Brees on Saints offense: “Not even close to what we’re capable of”

Getty Images

The Saints are returning to New Orleans after their 34-24 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders not particularly pleased with their performance.

Count quarterback Drew Brees as one of the players that know the team needs to bring more to table as they move forward.

“Are we totally in sync right now? No, We’re not. We’re not even close to what we are capable of. Not even close,” Brees said of the Saints’ offense, via Amie Just of the New Orleans Times-Picayune.

Brees completed 26 of 38 passes for 312 yards with a touchdown and an interception against the Raiders on Monday night. However, the lack of Michael Thomas in the offense seemed to stunt the team’s attack. Emmanuel Sanders didn’t catch a single pass until late garbage time and running back Alvin Kamara led the team in receiving in both catches and yards with nine grabs for 95 yards on the night.

The Saints jumped out to a 10-0 lead only to have the Raiders go on a 31-7 run over the next 45 minutes of game time. Brees was intercepted by linebacker Nicholas Morrow near midfield with less than a minute to play in the first half. That quickly led to a 28-yard Daniel Carlson field goal that tied the game at 17-17 at halftime.

“I had to throw a lot earlier than I wanted to,” Brees said. “Bottom line, I shouldn’t have thrown the ball.”

Outside of Kamara, the Saints attack lacked pop. Tre'Quan Smith‘s five catches for 86 yards was the only other notable performance of the night for New Orleans.

Saints head coach Sean Payton wasn’t happy with the game that he called last week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers despite getting the victory in the season opener. Brees and the Saints players aren’t going to be happy with their showing against the Raiders.

“We know what wins football games and we know what makes it very, very difficult to win football games,” Brees said. “Obviously we made way too many mistakes out there.”