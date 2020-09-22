Former Oilers defensive back Bob Atkins dies at 74

Getty Images

Former NFL defensive back Bob Atkins has died, Mark Berman of FOX 26 reports. Atkins was 74.

The St. Louis Cardinals selected Atkins in the second round of the 1968 draft out of Grambling. He played two years with the Cardinals before they traded him to the Houston Oilers.

Atkins played seven years in Houston.

He appeared in 114 games, starting 49, and made 19 career interceptions.

Atkins retired after the 1976 season. He went on to become an assistant football coach and head women’s basketball coach at Prairie View A&M in 1984. He resigned from those positions in 2005 to take over as director of athletic operations.

Atkins retired from the school in 2011.