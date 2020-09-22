Giants hope Daniel Jones’ growing pains end soon

Getty Images

Young quarterbacks make mistakes. The Giants know that.

They also are certain Daniel Jones will grow out of it. It’s just a question of when.

“We all hope we don’t have to wait too long,” Giants quarterbacks coach Jerry Schuplinski said, via Tom Rock of Newsday, “but it is part of the process, and it is part of the growing pains sometimes.”

Jones, the sixth overall choice in 2019, has completed 63 percent of his passes for 520 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions. He has lost one fumble after losing 11 last season.

The Giants, though, see enough positives to be positive about their second-year quarterback.

“I think I’m seeing a lot of that to be honest with you,” Schuplinski said. “I love coaching this guy. I love the way he competes. I mean, this guy is a tireless worker. I would say he works as hard if not harder than any young quarterback I’ve been around for sure and close to any quarterback I’ve been around.”

Schuplinski previously coached in New England and Miami.