Jets promote Josh Malone, put Arthur Maulet on IR

The Jets added a healthy wide receiver to their 53-man roster on Tuesday.

Josh Malone has been signed off of the practice squad after a pair of temporary promotions in the first two weeks of the regular season. Cornerback Arthur Maulet was placed on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

Malone joins Braxton Berrios and Chris Hogan as the team’s healthy wideouts. Jamison Crowder missed last week’s game with a hamstring injury, Breshad Perriman is week-to-week after hurting his ankle and Denzel Mims is on injured reserve for at least two more games.

The Jets may need to bolster their cornerback group before facing the Colts on Sunday. Quincy Wilson is in the concussion protocol and placing Maulet on injured reserve, which leaves four healthy corners on the depth chart.