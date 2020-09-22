Jon Gruden says he previously had COVID-19, is doing his best to wear a mask

Getty Images

On the heels of a report that three separate head coaches are set to get fined by the NFL for not sufficiently wearing masks on the sidelines for games, Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden revealed that he previously had COVID-19 and is trying his best with his own mask habits.

“I’m doing my best,” Gruden told reporters when asked about the report and his own mask usage. “You know, I’ve had the virus. I’m doing my best. I’m very sensitive about it, but I’m calling plays. I just want to communicate in these situations and if I get fined l will have to pay the fine but I’m very sensitive about that and I apologize.”

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll and Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio are all set to received a $100,000 fine for their masking habits. Each team has also been fined $250,000 as well.

Gruden and New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton were both seen frequently during the Monday night broadcast without their masks covering their faces correctly.

The NFL issued warnings last week to coaches about penalties on the horizon should coaches not adequately adhere to the guidelines in place.

Gruden and Payton have both said they have contracted the virus this year. Gruden didn’t take any more questions after his comments on the subject and so the extent of his experience wasn’t detailed any further.