Josh Allen: I don’t think many teams can keep up with all of our receivers

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 22, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
Bills quarterback Josh Allen has always has a strong arm. Now he has a group of receivers who can beat cornerbacks downfield to catch Allen’s deep balls.

Allen’s receivers all made big plays in Sunday’s win over the Dolphins. Stefon Diggs averaged 19.1 yards a catch on eight catches. John Brown averaged 20.5 yards a catch on four catches. Cole Beasley averaged 14 yards a catch on five catches. Isaiah McKenzie averaged 23.5 yards a catch on two catches. Allen said he doesn’t know if there’s a secondary that can hold all his receivers in check.

“We believe and we trust our guys outside,” Allen said, via the Buffalo News. “I don’t think there’s many teams that can keep up with all of them. That was just what was happening and what was working early on, and we just kept going back to it and had some success.”

The Bills’ offense hasn’t looked this good in many years. It won’t be easy for any team to cover all those receivers downfield.

19 responses to “Josh Allen: I don’t think many teams can keep up with all of our receivers

  1. Bills are a team that’s easy to like. As a fan of the NFL it is refreshing to see them in the playoffs and I hope they make it again this year

  4. iliketurtles says:
    September 22, 2020 at 9:10 am
    Will eventually play a not awful football team too.

    —————————

    Funny how the Pats didn’t have to apologize for playing the dolphins and winning yet the Bills do

  5. The Bills offense with Allen seems to have turned a corner, but I think we do have to consider the strong possibility that the Jets and Dolphins are both terrible.

  6. Translation – “The Jets and Dolphins can’t keep up with our receivers.” It gets tougher from here with the Rams coming to town. We’ll see…but the Bills are an easy team to pull for.

  7. LOL so we’ve moved on from “Josh Allen is inaccurate and a bust” to “Play some good teams”?

    When was the last time YOUR QB put up 400+ yards and 4 TD’s 0 INT’s, bad team or not?

  8. The Bill’s played a Miami team that Adam Gase had turned into the worst team in football and is now recovering from that. They also played the Jets whom Adam Gase currently turned into the worst team in footbal. Dont let your head swell too much Josh. The other 30 teams havent been ruined by the worst coach in football.

  10. Even dinged up, the Dolphins have a solid secondary. Lest we forget. And the Bills made mincemeat of them. For what it’s worth. They weren’t playing against hacks, regardless of the quality of the rest of the team

  11. iliketurtles says:
    September 22, 2020 at 9:10 am
    Will eventually play a not awful football team too.

    —————————

    Funny how the Pats didn't have to apologize for playing the dolphins and winning yet the Bills do

    ___________

    Maybe because the Pays won a lot and beat a lot of good teams? The proof is in the pudding. Not a Pays fan though.

  12. So many thought Allen would regress this year. He works too hard for that, and Beane has done an amazing job of surrounding him w/ talent.

    You really have to go back to the ’90’s for a Bills offense that was this potent, and a team this balanced.

    Man, that was a long wait. Fun now, though. It’s going to be a legit fight for the division this year.

  Funny how the Pats didn't have to apologize for playing the dolphins and winning yet the Bills do

    ____

    I guess you missed the last 15 years of posts on here saying the Pats always play an easy schedule.

  14. I’m tired of the “you haven’t played anyone” argument! People kept saying that last year “well we’ll see when you play the Cowboys on Thanksgiving”…and then the Bills win and get no credit (just that the Cowboys LOST the game). “We’ll see when you go into Pittsburgh on Sunday Night Football” and then the Bills win and get no credit. It’s a playoff team with a ton of talent that has started 2-0 yet again. I’ve been waiting a whole YEAR for seeing them get some credit. A whole YEAR of people saying “well we’ll see NEXT week”…it’s now been 18 weeks!!

  17. I’m tired of the “you haven’t played anyone” argument! People kept saying that last year “well we’ll see when you play the Cowboys on Thanksgiving”…and then the Bills win and get no credit (just that the Cowboys LOST the game). “We’ll see when you go into Pittsburgh on Sunday Night Football” and then the Bills win and get no credit. It’s a playoff team with a ton of talent that has started 2-0 yet again. I’ve been waiting a whole YEAR for seeing them get some credit. A whole YEAR of people saying “well we’ll see NEXT week”…it’s now been 18 weeks!!

    _____

    They beat one team last year with a winning record, the Titans….both Dallas and Pitts were 8-8 teams that didnt make the playoffs….Pitts had a scrub QB playing.

    Right or wrong, they are going to get questioned until they beat a couple of good teams….Jets/Dolphins are 0-4 and the Jets look like one of the worst in the league.

    Next 4 are Rams, Raiders, Titans, and KC…..right now, those teams have not lost a game yet. I imagine if they go 3-1 against that bunch, people will not be questioning them at all anymore.

  18. Don’t forget that Ryan Fitzpatrick had a couple of years for the Bills where he played lights out for a few games at the beginning of the season. Parlayed one into a big contract. They ended up tanking and out of the playoffs in each. I truly hope that does not happen to the Bills this year.

  19. Every team seems to be a good team until the Bills beat them.
    Then, all of a sudden, that team sucks.
    So much for people talking up the “Much Improved” Dolphins. And the “Always Tough” Jets Defense orchestrated by the Mastermind Greg Williams.

    Keep sleeping on the Bills, you’ll be eating a nice serving of crow when, “Next Week” is over.

