Josh Allen: I don’t think many teams can keep up with all of our receivers

Getty Images

Bills quarterback Josh Allen has always has a strong arm. Now he has a group of receivers who can beat cornerbacks downfield to catch Allen’s deep balls.

Allen’s receivers all made big plays in Sunday’s win over the Dolphins. Stefon Diggs averaged 19.1 yards a catch on eight catches. John Brown averaged 20.5 yards a catch on four catches. Cole Beasley averaged 14 yards a catch on five catches. Isaiah McKenzie averaged 23.5 yards a catch on two catches. Allen said he doesn’t know if there’s a secondary that can hold all his receivers in check.

“We believe and we trust our guys outside,” Allen said, via the Buffalo News. “I don’t think there’s many teams that can keep up with all of them. That was just what was happening and what was working early on, and we just kept going back to it and had some success.”

The Bills’ offense hasn’t looked this good in many years. It won’t be easy for any team to cover all those receivers downfield.