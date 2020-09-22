Mack Wilson thought his knee injury was “karma”

USA TODAY Sports

Browns linebacker Mack Wilson‘s close to returning from a knee injury, an injury he thought was his own fault.

Via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, Wilson said he thought the hyperextended knee he suffered on Aug. 18 was “karma” after he gave teammate Nick Chubb a concussion with a horse collar tackle the day before in the first padded practice.

“It was really tough,” Wilson said. “For me to make a bad decision with tackling Chubb when we shouldn’t be tackling, I felt like it was karma, honestly, with me going back the next day and getting hurt.”

While he knew he made a mistake — and was told so by coaches and teammates — Wilson said Chubb never held it against him. And by running for 124 yards and two touchdowns last week, it’s obvious that Chubb’s fine now.

But Wilson said he thought his own injury was season-ending, as he was carted off the practice field.

“Even when I went down that day, I was just thinking to myself, ‘Why me?,’ ” Wilson said. “I thought I was going to be done for the season with all the pain I was feeling. I constantly started praying when I got on the cart just to get back good news after I have my MRI and things like that. I’ve been working extremely hard every day with treatment and doing all of the right things so that I can come back. . . .

“I was just telling myself every day, ‘I’m a warrior. I’m built for this. I know I’ll be back sooner than six to eight weeks.’ That was my goal to take it one day at a time and do everything they told me to do, and now, I am here today.”

Wilson’s expected to be back on the field this week against Washington, and the defense could use him, after giving up 68 points in the first two weeks.