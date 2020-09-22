NFL fines Jon Gruden, Sean Payton for not wearing masks Monday night

The NFL fined a handful of coaches for not wearing masks on the sidelines during Sunday’s games and that led many to suggest more fines were coming after watching Monday night’s game.

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden and Saints head coach Sean Payton were both shown without masks on many times during ESPN’s broadcast from Las Vegas. The two coaches and their teams heard from the league on Tuesday.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the two teams were each fined $250,000 and the two coaches were fined $100,000 each for violating the rule put in place for this season. Those are the same amounts that the 49ers, Seahawks and Broncos were fined after Kyle Shanahan, Pete Carroll and Vic Fangio were found to be in violation on Sunday.

Some have argued that the mandate for face coverings on the sideline is extraneous given the daily testing of players — who aren’t masked on the field — and coaches around the league. The league has not shown any sign of rescinding the mandate at this point.

12 responses to “NFL fines Jon Gruden, Sean Payton for not wearing masks Monday night

  1. The mask on coaches makes no sense. Unless they want to wear them. They are all tested consistently. They are around the players all week long. Another reason why the nfl is losing viewers. Between the weak sport no big hits anymore. Refs. Deciding games with flags on every other play. And now the political BS. Injustice for a league that 85% of the league is college educated black players and the minimum yearly salary is $450,000. I want to be deprive.

  2. An embarrassment that these two, who both supposedly tested positive for Covid set such a poor example with no masks. They should both be suspended for a week this is pure negligence and it makes the nfl look very bad.

  3. both of these guys had the virus and their blood can even be donated for antibodies but the nfl wants to fine them for not wearing a mask.
    not many reports of folks getting covid 19 twice….
    and so it goes

  4. They are acting like them having the mask on for those 3-4 hours is going to make a significant impact. I feel like they just want the coaches to have it to please some fans and set example because camera is on them.
    The coaches are tested like players
    the players are not forced to where mask on sidelines
    I doubt most coaches have it on all the time at halftime, pregame, and post game. The cameras are not on them. The rule for coaches does not make sense.

  5. OK let me get this straight, the maximum fine for a players 1st offense is $21K except for fighting which is $26.5K, BUT a HC is fined $100K for not wearing a mask, WHAT’S WRONG WITH THIS PICTURE?

  6. This season is so horrible, and we’re only two games in. It’s not about football anymore. It’s about who’s wearing a mask versus who isn’t, who is or isn’t kneeling during the anthem, who is or isn’t honoring a person on their helmet, and which people are virtual signaling the hardest.

  7. This is garbage, the NFL is just trying to make up for lost profits and revenue by slapping fines on these guys.

  8. Testing alone doesn’t prevent transmission and is not 100% accurate anyway.

    I wear mask 8 hours a day at work (and can communicate fine) and everywhere indoors when I go out, I’m sure they can manage 3 hours a week.

    Players don’t wear masks because it’s not practical to play a high intensity contact sport in masks. Coaches have no excuse.

  9. Why isn’t Belichick fined ? We all saw him pulling the mask up and down.
    Not to take anything away from his greatness.

  10. From what I’ve heard, both these guys had the virus, so why should two guys (who had this) have to wear them now?? I haven’t heard that a person can get this twice….and what’s worse is the fine numbers, these guys should appeal and say, “we are fined this much, but if a player punches someone they are fined this much?” This “penalty” should be a slap on the wrist type of fine. Especially for first time offenders

  11. progressiveshatethetruth2 says:
    September 22, 2020 at 6:02 pm
    This season is so horrible, and we’re only two games in. It’s not about football anymore. It’s about who’s wearing a mask versus who isn’t, who is or isn’t kneeling during the anthem, who is or isn’t honoring a person on their helmet, and which people are virtual signaling the hardest.

    ******************************************************************************

    Weird, I caught 3 games on Sunday and wasn’t once bothered by masking wearing vs. non-wearing or kneeling.

    If acknowledging these things is so mentally anguishing and painful for some “fans” that it’s making the season horrible, doesn’t sound like they’re really fans to begin with.

  12. The reason I believe that coaches have to wear the masks is because they are part of management. If for some reason a player or players actually CAUGHT COVID 19 from a member of NFL management they could sue the NFL into oblivion and the league and owners know it.

