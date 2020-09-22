No positive COVID-19 tests for players between Sept. 13-19

Posted by Josh Alper on September 22, 2020, 12:57 PM EDT
The NFL and NFL Players Association have released the latest round of results from COVID-19 testing around the league and the numbers continue to look good.

According to the release, there were 14,074 tests administered to 2,438 players over the period from September 13 to September 19. Those tests resulted in zero confirmed positive results.

There were also 22,590 tests administered to 5,407 other personnel over that span. Five of those tests came back positive and those people were immediately isolated away from team facilities in order to prevent any spread of COVID-19.

Daily COVID-19 testing for players, coaches and key team personnel has been extended until further notice and the results thus far suggest that it has helped ensure that the season can unfold as scheduled.

9 responses to “No positive COVID-19 tests for players between Sept. 13-19

  3. Maybe the NFL can share with the rest of the country what they are doing right. My neighbor next door just tested positive and the neighbor across the street tested positive 5 weeks back.

  4. All the manipulators and leeches wont like you hearing that. Need you good and scared, so you’re the most pliable.

  5. Daily testing?? Sept 13-19 inclusive is 7 days. The numbers given for players means that each player was tested 5.77 times in that span? The numbers for personnel is 4.17 times in that span. Based on the numbers provided neither the players or personnel are being tested daily. The NFL has lied once again!

  6. 200,000 Americans dead and Johns Hopkins projects that number to double by year’s end. The science should scare you enough to put on a damned mask!

  8. worstpotusever says:
    September 22, 2020 at 1:48 pm
    200,000 Americans dead and Johns Hopkins projects that number to double by year’s end. The science should scare you enough to put on a damned mask!
    ——————
    Hard to believe that number when MD’s have publicly, and consequently been erased on social media, stated they are pressured to list Covid-19 as a cause of death. Oh yeah, only 6% of all those deaths are from Covid only. Media fear mongering and social media censorship makes it impossible for the truth to be told.

  9. worstpotusever says:
    September 22, 2020 at 1:48 pm
    200,000 Americans dead and Johns Hopkins projects that number to double by year’s end. The science should scare you enough to put on a damned mask!

    ——–

    you know in those disaster movies there’s the obnoxious people that say science is a lie, and then when they die the audience is like “well they deserved it…”

