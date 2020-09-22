No positive COVID-19 tests for players between Sept. 13-19

Getty Images

The NFL and NFL Players Association have released the latest round of results from COVID-19 testing around the league and the numbers continue to look good.

According to the release, there were 14,074 tests administered to 2,438 players over the period from September 13 to September 19. Those tests resulted in zero confirmed positive results.

There were also 22,590 tests administered to 5,407 other personnel over that span. Five of those tests came back positive and those people were immediately isolated away from team facilities in order to prevent any spread of COVID-19.

Daily COVID-19 testing for players, coaches and key team personnel has been extended until further notice and the results thus far suggest that it has helped ensure that the season can unfold as scheduled.