Notre Dame-Wake Forest postponed because of COVID-19 outbreak

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 22, 2020, 3:09 PM EDT
Getty Images

The NFL has completed two weeks of its season without any pandemic-related impact on the schedule, but the same cannot be said for college football.

College football games are getting postponed and canceled every week, and the latest is the Notre Dame-Wake Forest game that had been scheduled for this Saturday until it was postponed today because seven Notre Dame players have tested positive for COVID-19.

“With student-athlete health and safety our primary focus, we will continue to follow our prevention protocols and ongoing testing procedures,” Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly said in a statement. “We managed an increase in positivity rates in August, and the players handled it wonderfully. We knew COVID would present challenges throughout the season, and we’ll always put student-athlete health and safety at the forefront of our decision making. We look forward to resuming team activities and getting back on the playing field.”

The NFL, which announced today that no players have tested positive in the last week, is hoping that good luck and good safety protocols will allow it to play the full season.

4 responses to “Notre Dame-Wake Forest postponed because of COVID-19 outbreak

  1. I am completely shocked that college students are incapable of making responsible decisions. Shocked, I say! It’s almost like it was a bad decision to bring colleges back to campus…I mean it’s not like the only reason they did it is so they can get that tuition money. I hear they truly care about the health of their students and student athletes, said no one ever.

  2. Daily testing seems to be the key difference between the NFL and college here. You identify and isolate cases before it spreads through an entire roster. It’s also easier for professional athletes to limit outside/unknown contact than college kids.

  3. Balsagna: How long should life be postponed? If you think “until there is a vaccine” please remember that there is no guarantee of a vaccine this year, or next year, or even after that. Why don’t you stay home and the rest of us will go on with our lives.

  4. The only reason colleges are going forward with a physical presence on campuses is because they risk losing government funding by not doing so. It’s all about the money, they could care less about student health.

