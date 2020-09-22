Notre Dame-Wake Forest postponed because of COVID-19 outbreak

Getty Images

The NFL has completed two weeks of its season without any pandemic-related impact on the schedule, but the same cannot be said for college football.

College football games are getting postponed and canceled every week, and the latest is the Notre Dame-Wake Forest game that had been scheduled for this Saturday until it was postponed today because seven Notre Dame players have tested positive for COVID-19.

“With student-athlete health and safety our primary focus, we will continue to follow our prevention protocols and ongoing testing procedures,” Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly said in a statement. “We managed an increase in positivity rates in August, and the players handled it wonderfully. We knew COVID would present challenges throughout the season, and we’ll always put student-athlete health and safety at the forefront of our decision making. We look forward to resuming team activities and getting back on the playing field.”

The NFL, which announced today that no players have tested positive in the last week, is hoping that good luck and good safety protocols will allow it to play the full season.