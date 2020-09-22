Packers place Lane Taylor on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Packers placed offensive guard Lane Taylor on injured reserve Tuesday, the team announced.

Taylor, 30, injured his right knee only 63 snaps into the 2020 season. He will require season-ending surgery.

Lucas Patrick moved from left guard to right guard to replace Taylor in Week Two, with Elgton Jenkins starting at left guard.

Taylor played only two games in 2019 before a biceps injury prematurely ended his season. He returned to win a starting job after agreeing to a pay cut to stay in Green Bay.

Taylor began his career as an undrafted free agent, signing with the Packers in 2013.

He is scheduled to become a free agent in March.

The Packers also announced they released linebacker Greg Roberts from the practice squad.