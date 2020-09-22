Panthers to have around 5,000 fans in the stands in October

Getty Images

The Panthers are about to get some fans back in the stands.

According to Alaina Getzenberg of the Charlotte Observer, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said Tuesday that large outdoor venues in the state could allow up to 7 percent capacity beginning Oct. 2.

The Panthers host the Cardinals on Oct. 4, and Cooper’s order would allow around 5,000 fans for that game.

“We are excited to welcome some fans back to Bank of America Stadium beginning Oct. 4, and we thank the state of North Carolina, the city of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County for partnering with us in these efforts,” a team spokesperson said. “We have worked for months to develop and implement a responsible and comprehensive plan for the return of fans and we are confident that it will ensure that the game day experience is enjoyable and as safe as possible. We will continue to follow guidelines provided by the CDC, local and state government as well as the National Football League, and will be prepared to adjust our policies as necessary.”

Fans will still have to wear masks, and a number of other safety protocols will be in place, but it’s a gradual step forward.