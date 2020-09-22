PFT’s Week Three power rankings

Posted by Mike Florio on September 22, 2020, 9:29 AM EDT
1. Chiefs (previously No. 1; 2-0): Maybe the Chiefs should just spot every team a double-digit lead.

2. Ravens (No. 2; 2-0): They’re two wins short of 16 straight regular-season victories. The Chiefs stand in the way of No. 15.

3. Seahawks (No. 3; 2-0): At this rate, Russell Wilson won’t just get his first MVP vote. He’ll get his first 50.

4. Patriots (No. 4; 1-1): If Cam stays healthy, they won’t lose many more than the one they lost this week.

5. Bills (No. 7; 2-0): The Bills finally have found their next Jim Kelly and Thurman Thomas, in the same guy.

6. Packers (No. 9; 2-0): They’re better than they were last year. Imagine how much better they’d be if they’d used their first-round pick on a receiver.

7. Titans (No. 8; 2-0): Eventually, they’ll be winning games by more than two or three points.

8. Saints (No. 5; 1-1): They need Michael Thomas back, quickly.

9. Buccaneers (No. 9; 1-1): Tom Brady has struggled in Denver, but he’s never faced Jeff Driskel there.

10. Steelers (No. 11; 2-0): We’ll see what this team is made of when they face Baltimore for the first time.

11. Cardinals (No. 12; 2-0): The Cardinals could be undefeated when a national audience finally gets a chance to fully appreciate Kyler Murray and company on a Monday night in Dallas.

12. Rams (No. 13; 2-0): They’re handling teams from the NFC East; what will they do against the teams of the NFC West?

13. 49ers (No. 6; 1-1): Losing Nick Bosa makes the defensive ordinary. The offense isn’t sufficiently extraordinary to make up for it.

14. Raiders (No. 20; 2-0): The Death Roomba sucked the life out of the Saints.

15. Cowboys (No. 14; 1-1): Plenty of Cowboys fans already are longing for Jason Garrett.

16. Bears (No. 21; 2-0): September victories are money in the bank, and they build confidence for the battles to come.

17. Chargers (No. 18; 1-1): They’ll go higher when they fully embrace the fact that Justin Herbert is the answer, both short-term and long-term.

18. Colts (No. 23; 1-1): If they make it look that easy every week, they’ll be a tough out in January.

19. Eagles (No. 15; 0-2): The sooner they think they’re in a “must” win situation, the sooner they’ll start winning.

20. Texans (No. 17; 0-2): Their hardest two games are out of the way. Now, they can figure out who they are.

21. Falcons (No. 19; 0-2): When the coach says the team knows the onside kick rules and the owner says it doesn’t, that’s not a good sign for the coach.

22. Broncos (No. 16; 0-2): Two close losses against significantly better teams are still two close losses.

23. Washington (No. 24; 1-1): They’re not the first nor the last to fall victim to the magic that is Kyler Murray.

24. Browns (No. 32; 1-1): Embrace the run, and the victories will come.

25. Jaguars (No. 28; 1-1): This team will make some noise if it can win the games it should.

26. Dolphins (No. 25; 0-2): The clock continues to flash Tua Time.

27. Bengals (No. 29; 0-2): Joe Burrow makes the Bengals the most exciting 0-2 team of all time.

28. Vikings (No. 22; 0-2): Some teams were prepared for the strangest season ever, some weren’t. One team doesn’t really seem to care that the season has started.

29. Jets (No. 26; 0-2): How lopsided would the game have been if the 49ers hadn’t been ravaged by injuries?

30. Lions (No. 27; 0-2): The “reset” button is already blinking.

31. Giants (No. 30; 0-2): No Saquon? No problem. Wait, I mean big problem.

32. Panthers (No. 31; 0-2): They’ve performed admirably, but that becomes a lot harder with the best running back in football not available for a month or so.

    There are 2 kinds of Vikings fans.
    1) rational, objective fans.
    2) see the world through purple sunglasses fans.

    This year is special because both groups agree, this team is a dumpster fire and none of us saw it coming..

  4. Impressed with the Bills, but they’ve beat the Jets and the Dolphins. Mikey struggling with the success of the Rams.

  5. Winner of next Monday night’s Ravens-Chiefs game is for sure the #1 overall in the league at the moment. Lot can change so early of course.

  7. What have the Patriots proved, who did they beat…Miami and they are 4th? They are not even the best team in their division. How are the Saints in the top 10 when their defense looked non existent against the Raiders? TB In the top 10, O that’s only cause of Brady and hes not even close to the same player.

  8. Is it time for Adam Theilen to call out Kirk Cousins publicly or is it a week early?

    I think several 0-2 teams will be ranked lower next week.

    Who is on the hot seat besides Patricia and Gase?

  10. Honestly as a Vikings fan, the only team I think is worse than us is the Jets. Unlike the Vikings, the Panthers, Giants and Lions have shown they can atleast be competitive in their games. This could be a long season.

  11. The continued homage that these rankings pay to the hoodie and Brady destroys any credibility these rankings could have had. Neither the Pats nor the Bucs belong in the top 10, and certainly not ahead of 2-0 teams who are obviously better.

  14. All four NFC West teams should be in the top 10. They are 7-1, the one loss being the 49ers to the Cardinals.

  19. I guess these rankings are alright, GB should probably be in the top 5 and the Lions belong at 32 until they can win more than 3 games in a season

  21. I was an early proponent of Josh Allen.I love what the Bills did in 2019 free agency signing a handful of moderately priced starters instead of one star. And the Diggs acquisition looked like reaching for the brass ring at just the right time.

    But until they play and beat someone besides the Jets and Dolphins, five is a little too high.

  22. 6. Packers (No. 9; 2-0): They’re better than they were last year. Imagine how much better they’d be if they’d used their first-round pick on a receiver.

    Like the Vikings improved with their first round pick receiver? Like that?

  24. 1. Swap the Packers and Patriots. Teams will figure out that Cam is all New England has.
    2. What more do the Jets have to do for them to be ranked 32? They are easily the worst team in the NFL.

  25. 26. Dolphins (No. 25; 0-2): The clock continues to flash Tua Time.

    As a Bills fan, that’s an unnecessary slight. Fitzpatrick had ZERO to do with the Dolphins losing last Sunday

    I also have to admit I’m strangely comfortable with the Pats being just a notch above Buffalo. They really held their own against the Seahawks and a quarterback who looks like an MVP lock so far

  28. Florio, give it up on the juvenile insistence that the Packers “needed to take a WR!”. Like you know better than the people and insiders within the organization about the state of their roster? Packers have always had ‘questionable’ drafts and are consistently better than 90% of the league year-in, year out.

  29. The Vikings can go 0-16 if they continue to hide during the National Anthem.

    28 is too high.

    The Packers have beat the Lions and Vikings. Those teams are 0 for the last 13? Yea, too high as well.

  31. There is only one kind of Packers fan.

    Tell everyone how much better they are during the regular season but suddenly go silent when they flame out, on the road, in the playoffs.

  32. LOL at all the crying over the Pats…as usual. Drop them down? They were a half yard short of beating the best team in the NFC on the road.

    Child, please.

  33. 10. Steelers (No. 11; 2-0): We’ll see what this team is made of when they face Baltimore for the first time.
    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
    We’ll see what this team is made of when they face a quarterback that isn’t Daniel Jones of Jeff Driskel. That will be this Sunday against the Texans and Deshaun Watson. Take the Texans and the 3.5.

  34. The Vikings are only about 4 weeks away from Zimmer having to scapegoat another assistant coach to take the heat off himself. Again.

    The smart money is on Papa Kubiak, his kid too.
    Zim will blame coaching nepotism as the reason for Cousins’ poor play even though he allowed the hire.
    Someone’s got to justify that resigning.

    Oh those silly Vikings, I actually love watching their lowlights with circus music playing in the background. Always so appropriate. 🤣

  35. Jets and Lions should be 32 and 31. The Panthers and the Giants have both played good football in spite of their losses. Meanwhile the Cessnas and the Kittens have both played uninspired ball and frankly both coaches will be gone before mid-season imo.

  36. So the Bengals are the most exciting 0-2 team of all time? Cowboys won the Superbowl in 93 after starting 0-2. Good luck!

