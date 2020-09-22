Rams expect Malcolm Brown back this week

USA TODAY Sports

The Rams have a committee approach at running back. There’s currently a question about whether they’ll have a quorum this weekend against the Bills

Malcolm Brown suffered a broken finger against the Eagles, and Cam Akers has a rib cartilage injury.

Coach Sean McVay addressed both injuries on Monday. He made it clear that Brown will play. The team is less optimistic that Akers will be available.

“Malcolm Brown, he had a fracture in his pinky,” McVay told reporters, “so he actually had that fixed today. It’s not going affect his availability for the Buffalo game.”

McVay added that Akers “separated some rib cartilage,” but that “[h]e should be okay. . . . [b]ut it was pretty painful in that area.”

For anyone who has had an injury to rib cartilage, it’s extremely painful. It feels like a broken rib. There’s less risk of playing with injured cartilage because there’s no risk of the broken rib becoming disconnected and puncturing organs.

“I feel like it’s better than a fractured rib because it’s not really the bone,” McVay said. “There’s your cartilage in your ribs and then there’s the actual bone of your ribs and so I sound pretty technical right now, but he took a good shot there. He’s a tough kid. . . . It is something that will be day-to-day. He’ll be able to monitor that and there is a chance that he’s going to play for sure.”

In the three-man weave that consists of Brown, Akers, and Darrell Henderson, Brown leads the way with 126 yards on 29 carries and two scores. Henderson has added 87 yards on 15 carries and a touchdown. Akers, a rookie, has 52 yards on 17 carries.