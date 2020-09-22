Deion Sanders denies report about coaching staff

USA TODAY Sports

It remains to be seen if Deion Sanders can coach.

But he can at least attract Hall of Fame talent to help him try.

According to Joe Cook of WAPT, the new Jackson State head coach has hired a couple of fellow Hall of Famers to his staff, hiring Terrell Owens as his wide receivers coach and Warren Sapp as his defensive line coach.

He’s also hiring Jason Phillips as offensive coordinator, Dennis Thurman as defensive coordinator, Mario Edwards Sr. as defensive backs coach.

He said his staff has been together for months, and is already meeting. He added that they had 84 years of combined NFL playing and coaching experience.

“So everybody can stop texting, calling, tweeting, DMing, trying to get your nephew, uncle, cousin a job, because it’s already done,” Sanders said during his press conference.

Again, it’s impossible to know at this point whether the experiment will work. But as he proved throughout his career, Sanders can at least put on a show which will be worth watching.

UPDATE 2:27 p.m. ET: Sanders denies the report, calling it “ABSOLUTELY WRONG.”