Report: Giants signing Devonta Freeman

Free agent running back Devonta Freeman is undergoing COVID-19 testing with the expectation of signing with the Giants, NFL Media reports.

Saquon Barkley‘s torn ACL precipitated the Giants’ need for a veteran running back to go with Dion Lewis and Wayne Gallman. The Giants placed Barkley on injured reserve Tuesday.

Freeman met with the Eagles over the weekend.

He has remained a free agent since the Falcons cut him March 16. Freeman turned down the same deal Carlos Hyde took from the Seahawks, a one-year contract worth up to $4 million, before training camp.

Freeman, 28, had his last 1,000-yard rushing season and made his last Pro Bowl in 2016. In 14 games last season, Freeman averaged a career-low 3.6 yards on 184 rushing attempts and a career-low 4.4 yards on 243 touches.