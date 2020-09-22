Report: Richie Incognito’s Achilles injury isn’t serious

Getty Images

It was a bad week for NFL players, with so many big names dropping like flies.

The list of stars who now out for the season is long.

But the Raiders have received good news regarding the Achilles injury of offensive guard Richie Incognito, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports. Incognito’s injury is not serious, according to Fowler.

Rookie John Simpson replaced Incognito at left guard in the first half and earned praise from coach Jon Gruden after the game. Simpson played 69 snaps after Incognito played 11.

The Raiders began the night without their top two right tackles. Trent Brown (calf) and Sam Young (groin) were inactive. Denzelle Good made the start.