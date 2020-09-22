Saints stayed late in Las Vegas as team held review of loss to Raiders

Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints were not happy with their performance Monday night against the Las Vegas Raiders. Head coach Sean Payton made the team get a jump start on their breakdown of the game before returning to New Orleans on Tuesday.

According to Jeff Duncan of TheAthletic.com, the Saints had been scheduled to depart Las Vegas on a charter flight at 10 a.m. Tuesday morning. Instead, the team had a morning review session of the loss to the Raiders before ultimately leaving town in the afternoon.

Additionally, head coach Sean Payton scrapped his weekly radio appearance on WWL.

Payton has not been pleased by the performance of the offense over the first two weeks of the season. He called their performance “average at best” after the loss to the Raiders. He was also displeased with the game that he called in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Quarterback Drew Brees said the offense is “not even close to what we are capable of.”

But the offense isn’t the only area needing attention either. The Raiders scored on six of their final seven possessions against the Saints on Monday night with a self-inflicted lost fumble being the only blip for Las Vegas. Additionally, the team had 10 penalties for 129 yards against the Raiders. They rank second in the league in penalties called with 16 and first in penalty yards with 248 yards through two weeks.

The Saints need to find something in order to correct their course ahead of next weekend’s meeting with the Green Bay Packers.