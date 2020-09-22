Seahawks promote Linden Stephens from practice squad

Getty Images

The Seahawks are promoting cornerback Linden Stephens from the practice squad, according to Stephens’ agents.

The team lost both linebacker Bruce Irvin and safety/nickelback Marquise Blair for the season with torn ACLs in Sunday’s game.

Stephens, 25, played three games for the Dolphins last season. That’s his only career action, seeing time on 30 defensive snaps and 25 on special teams and making three tackles.

The Dolphins signed Stephens off Seattle’s practice squad Dec. 7.

The Seahawks then claimed him off waivers from the Dolphins, who cut him April 21.

Stephens spent the 2019 offseason and training camp with Denver.

He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with New Orleans in 2018.