Should NFL abandon the mask rule for coaches?

Posted by Mike Florio on September 22, 2020, 11:37 AM EDT
When the NFL developed its policy that coaches must cover their mouths and noses on the sidelines, the NFL planned eventually  to conduct COVID-19 testing on players and coaches three times per week. Now that the NFL is conducting, and likely will continue to conduct, COVID-19 testing on a daily basis, an important question needs to be considered.

Should coaches and other sideline personnel who are tested every day be exempt from the mask mandate?

The league office and several coaches currently are at odds over the rule and the application of it. Already, the NFL has fined three head coaches $100,000 each (Kyle Shanahan, Vic Fangio, and Pete Carroll) and their teams $250,000 each (the 49ers, Broncos, and Seahawks). Sean Payton and Jon Gruden, and the Saints and Raiders, will likely be next.

Other coaches weren’t consistently wearing masks, or were consistently failing to cover their noses while covering their mouths. They could also be fined. At a minimum, they surely will receive another warning.

As Simms and I discussed on Tuesday’s PFT Live, the owners ultimately have the power to change the rule. If they believe that the mask requirement represents a redundancy that isn’t necessary given the frequency of testing, they can vote to overturn it. If, as Simms argued, the mask makes it harder to call plays (or, more accurately, for others to hear the play calls), there’s a specific reason not to wear it. If coaches and players will continue to be tested on a daily basis, there’s a broader reason for coaches to not wear them at all.

To the extent the rule is driven by optics, it’s far better to not have the rule (and to attribute it to daily testing) than to have a rule that isn’t consistently followed.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the scrapping of the rule has yet to be discussed. Now that teams are having significant sums sucked out of their bank accounts, the topic needs to be addressed. Even if the league office doesn’t want to retreat, the owners run the league. If the owners decide to take a step back and ask the broader question of whether masks are needed in light of daily testing, the owners have the right to do it — and ultimately to decide that the masks simply aren’t needed.

  2. Should NFL abandon the mask rule for coaches?

    Or should the NFL just abandon some coaches? I’d say Adam Gase and Matt Patricia head the short list, but there are probably others.

  3. Yes. It is for optics. Statistical chance of no mask during a game catching or spreading covid19 is likely minuscule.

  5. In addition to their daily testing, they’re spaced far apart along the sideline, and they’re outside.

    At some point, you have to be careful not to become a dummie on the left in response or resentment to the dummies on the right.

  6. The coaches are running up and down the sideline for most of the game and screaming at people 20 – 30 yards away. Add to that most of them are older or out of shape, or both. The mask limits their ability to breath and communicate. Do not get me wrong I am all for wearing the mask at the supermarket but in this case it doesn’t make sense.

  7. If only there were some sort of booth high above the field where the coaches who call plays could see everything and wouldn’t have the need to wear a mask.

  9. Considering medical , industrial , research and many other professions that mandates mask wearing communication isn’t an issue . Thinking this is all about the ego of coaches who aren’t used to being told what to do . Unless you are unfortunately afflicted with some type of hearing loss mask wearing doesn’t impact your ability to be heard .

  10. Yeah it seems pretty pointless to me, given the frequency of testing. Even more baffling was Russel Wilson choosing to mask when he was on the sideline. I have to assume that’s an optics thing too.

  12. what are the testing protocol details? ron rivera was giving an interview and made it sound like the tests are temperature checks. He could have misspoke or that could have been in addition to actual tests. the nature of the testing is important.

    also worth noting that you get test results back 1 or 2 days after being tested, so knowing on sunday that you tested negative on saturday doesn’t mean that on sunday you’re not infected.

  13. It’s a pretty stupid rule. First, the chances of airborne transmission plummet outside. Second, they’re coming into physical contact with their players and other staff, so who are they trying to limit exposure to?

  15. They’ve been tested as frequently as the players- and none of the players are wearing masks (as a requirement). This is pure optics, folks. The players AND COACHES are perhaps some of the most tested individuals on the planet. If they’ve all tested negative, then a mask should just be optional. This is aside from the fact that most all masks do not prevent you from getting the virus anyway.

  18. It makes sense to me. If everyone is negative and players aren’t wearing them, it’s just a ploy to give off good optics.

    If everyone was confirmed negative around me I shouldn’t need a mask.

  19. If the rule is only to appease the ignorant who believe the masks are still being worn behind the scenes, then yes, abandon the rule.

  23. During a game there’s a functional reason to not wear the mask. And the coaches, along with the players are being tested every day. But their families are not. Football teams aren’t in a “bubble”. Players & coaches go home every night and do ‘whatever”.
    There’s always a chance of someone getting it from an outside source and bringing it into the football environment.
    Yeah, the mask is inconvenient when trying to constantly communicate. They need to figure out a balance.

  25. Not just yes but HELL YES!!!!

    In fact, the NFL souls do something smart and have BOSE re design the Headset mic with A large snap on shield th shape of a football with a bigger nose logo ($$$) and the lip reading will stop!

    I told some PR folks this at a Vegas electronic show years ago and so far nothing which I’m sure is because the nfl is so limiting in product placement.

    Covid has changed this aspect and the clip on shield could be made by me next week! So I’m sure Bose could too.

  28. Dumbest thing I saw Sunday was coaches properly wearing their masks, but still covering their faces with their diner-menu play cards while they spoke into their headsets. As if we could see their lips move…

  29. Do they wear them as they walk into a restaurant and then shed them once they are seated? If they are truly testing daily and monitoring for signs and symptoms even more frequently….masks seem a bit redundant.

  30. Thank you on this one Mr. FLorio. Yes, please abandon the rule. Daily testing precludes the use of masks since a positive test mandates quarantine. We understand the use of masks but not in situations where everyone has been tested daily and would not be allowed near the field if positive.

  31. There’s a WAY more simple way of getting coaches to follow the rule. Forget the fines for coaches and teams. These are millionaires working for billionaires. Tax write-off. Instead, make the first infraction a 5-yard penalty, 2nd a 15-yard penalty, and 3rd is an ejection for the coach involved. It would take roughly 1 quarter to bring everyone in line. Yes there is testing, but people can test negative one day and positive the next. So as a protection for older and/or more vulnerable coaches, the mask rule makes total sense. And all this about not being heard through a mask? BS. You’ve got microphones which have plenty of sensitivity to overcome that.

  32. I trust public health on masks stopping the spread of covid-19 but if players and coaches are being tested multiple times a week and are on the field with others who are tested the same, you think common sense would prevail.

  33. It’s it weird to anyone else to see coaches and players on the same team and sideline wearing masks? Aren’t they around each other all week and travel together (I ask rhetorically)? It’s ok to sweat, spit, yell, and tackle other players without a mask but please wear one on the sideline so we can get average Joe to buy in. Oh, ok.

  34. Yes, get rid of the rule. If theyre under going testing and have the same rules to follow as players, there’s no reason they should be forced to wear a mask.

  40. It’s ridiculous and for optics only. Quit treating the country like we are all idiots. Only about 40% of them are.

  42. 1. The testing is being done well. So there is a reasonable assumption everyone on the field is covid-free.
    2. The players don’t need to wear them the coach and players are constantly around each other. And it the Locke room at half time. They are a cohort.
    3. You cannot properly speak or project your voice in a mask. I use the same headset at my job, it’s very hard to speak with the mask on. I go mask off when I’m on the headset, my colleagues stay mask on.

  43. Being tested everyday along with the players should preclude the coaches from needing to wear a mask during the game. However, the symbolism for the viewing audience is perhaps an over riding reason to have the coaches be masked during the game.

  44. Masks and social distancing are what protects the players and coaches. Testing gives the league a report card on how well they are doing.

    I’m guessing that the league will lift the mask requirements, until some players/coaches come down with COVID, then they will reverse course….just like what happened in most US cities when they relaxed requirements.

  45. Considering that the players are not wearing masks (for obvious reasons), it seems silly to require the coaches to do so. It should be up to each team how to handle. If the coaches want to wear masks, wear them. If they don’t want to, don’t.

  46. Masks are important for sure but isn’t everyone involved in these games tested and proven safe? NFL making back lost revenue in dirty ways smh.

  47. How about they ask public health experts. Then if they change the policy they can say “after consulting with leading public health experts…” If the health experts tell them to keep it up then they tell that to the teams. This seems like an easy one to solve.

  49. It just really depends. While the issue of equality has been from and center in 2020, it is obvious that some coaches simply better looking than others. In the interest of not offending the ugly, I am not going to name names, but some coaches should permanently be required to wear masks.

  50. Let the teams decide and live with their consequences. Maybe no one gets sick, maybe the whole team gets it. It will either be better or a hard lesson learned.

  51. It does seem to be a little unnecessary. The argument that it makes call playing more difficult though, is a stretch. The coaches have microphones and anyone who has worn a mask know that it’s not that difficult to talk. Especially when you have a device that magnifies your voice. The other thing is that it sets a poor example for those that really should be wearing a mask.

  52. No they should not abandon the mask rule. The NFL is acting as a platform for being a better person with its social justice initiatives. Why should they give into individual pressure to stop wearing face mask? With so many members of society fighting the same fight,it would be a bad example for the general public.

