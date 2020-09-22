The Week Two Goats (In a Bad Way) draft

Getty Images

With Week Two over, it’s time to hand out awards. Good ones, and not-so-good ones.

The not-so-good come in the form of our Goats (In a Bad Way) draft. On Tuesday’s PFT Live, Simms and I each drafted three coaches or players who deserve criticism for their performances in Week Two.

Do you agree? Disagree? Are there other goats who merit recognition?

Drop your thoughts in the comments, after watching the video.

