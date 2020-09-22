The Week Two PFT PM awards

Getty Images

Every Tuesday on PFT PM, three of us hand out four awards each. That’s 12 total awards.

If we actually presented trophies or other hardware or, you know, cash, it would get expensive.

The Week Two awards were presented during today’s PFT PM, with MDS, Charean Williams, and I each naming an offensive player, defensive player, rookie, and coach of the week.

If you like our awards, say so in the comments. If you don’t like them, do the same. And if you need an express invitation to complain about something we’ve said or written in the comments, you must be new here.

The full clip of the Week Two awards segment can be seen in the attached video. PFT PM can be seen every weekday at 5:00 p.m. ET on Peacock. Or you can watch every episode on demand.