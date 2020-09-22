Vikings sign Hardy Nickerson to active roster

Getty Images

Linebacker Hardy Nickerson was one of the practice squad players promoted for the season opener against the Packers. Nickerson, though, reverted back to the practice squad after the game.

On Tuesday, the Vikings signed Nickerson to the 53-player roster.

The move was necessary after the team placed linebacker Anthony Barr on injured reserve a day earlier. Barr tore a pectoral muscle Sunday.

Nickerson played 14 special teams snaps in Week One. He may see defensive snaps this week with the team’s linebacker corps thinned.

The Vikings have Eric Wilson to start opposite Eric Kendricks with Troy Dye, a fourth-round rookie, and Ryan Connelly the other linebackers. They brought in veteran Todd Davis for a visit Tuesday, and he, too, could join the mix.

Minnesota also announced it signed defensive back Nate Meadors to the practice squad and it has protected kicker Chase McLaughlin on the practice squad, preventing another team from signing McLaughlin this week.